Thanks to the heart of a Hagerstown woman, Christmas will be very special to some children who have never know it

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Some children in far corners of the world have never experienced the special meaning of Christmas.

But thanks to a Hagerstown woman with a heart of gold, the holiday this year will brighten the spirits of kids in Third World countries who will get dolls in a shoebox with trinkets and colorful sticker ornaments. Phyllis Shoemaker volunteers for the Shoebox Supply Ministry, which ships her creations overseas.

“A lot of these children have never, ever had a Christmas gift,” says Shoemaker. “This will be the first Christmas box. They are so excited just to find out that somebody loves them, somebody cares enough to give them a gift.”

This weekend Phyllis Shoemaker’s dolls will be loaded onto cargo ships at the port of Baltimore to be shipped off to their destinations around the world.