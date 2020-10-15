Thanks to the heart of a Hagerstown woman, Christmas will be very special to some children who have never know it

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Some children in far corners of the world have never experienced the special meaning of Christmas.

But thanks to a Hagerstown woman with a heart of gold, the holiday this year will brighten the spirits of kids in Third World countries who will get dolls in a shoebox with trinkets and colorful sticker ornaments. Phyllis Shoemaker volunteers for the Shoebox Supply Ministry, which ships her creations overseas.

“A lot of these children have never, ever had a Christmas gift,” says Shoemaker. “This will be the first Christmas box. They are so excited just to find out that somebody loves them, somebody cares enough to give them a gift.”

This weekend Phyllis Shoemaker’s dolls will be loaded onto cargo ships at the port of Baltimore to be shipped off to their destinations around the world.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories