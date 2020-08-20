Text-to-911 now active in Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland state residents and visitors now have the option to text 911 if they are unable to place a phone call.

The state of Maryland Text-to-911 initiative is intended for use in three scenarios:

For individuals who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, or have a speech disability. For someone who is in a situation where it is unsafe to place a voice call to 911. For an individual who is experiencing a medical emergency and may be unable to speak

This plan has been in the works for quite some time. And now officials are excited its ready. Kevin Kinnally, Associate Director of the Maryland Association of Counties said “We are thrilled to officially launch text-to-911 service here in Maryland. While a phone call is still the preferred way to contact 9-1-1, the ability to send a text message to 9-1-1 gives residents and visitors — particularly those who may have difficulty placing a voice call — better access to emergency services.”

Maryland is accelerating its move toward the deployment of a statewide Next Generation 9-1-1 which hopes to make public safety both more effective and more responsive by improving wireless caller location, and managing crisis-driven call overflows.

The service is available to both residents and visitors who are customers enrolled in the text messaging data plan for one of the major wireless carriers AT&T, Verizon, t-Mobile the former sprint.

Always remember, call 911 if you can, text if you can’t.