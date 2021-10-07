‘Test-to-stay’ mobile unit set to launch in for Montgomery Co. students

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — In efforts to keep students safe, Montgomery County is working on a ‘test-to-stay’ mobile unit that is set to make rounds to those schools in need.

Health officials say they’re hiring 100 employees to administer testing for a mobile unit that is expected to go to schools around the county. The unit will provide daily rapid tests given to students who were exposed. Officials say they are trying this method to reduce COVID-19 classroom quarantines. The “test-to-stay” program will allow students to stay in the classroom as long as they keep testing negative.

“They will be deployed across the county to try to address those places that have seen the highest testing volume,” said Dr. Earl Stoddard, Montgomery County, assistant chief administrative officer

The county now has 30 testers on board and they are expecting to hire more by the end of next week.