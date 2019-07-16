Tenants frustrated about rain leaking into apartment

The apartment is owned by Valley Properties in Hagerstown.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Tenants of a Hagerstown apartment complex are frustrated about rain leaking into their apartments.

U.S. Veteran Francis Hahn has called the apartment located on East Franklin Street home for well over five years.

Since day one, he’s said he’s been having continual problems with water leaking into parts of his bedroom and bathroom. The apartment is owned by Valley Properties in Hagerstown.

According to the city of Hagerstown, this isn’t the first time that the owner of Valley Properties, Steve Sagi, had these water leak problems addressed by tenants.

The first similar issue was back in 2017.

“That leads us to believe there may be something more serious going on,” said Paul Fulk, Neighborhood Services Manager for the City of Hagerstown.

Recently on July 11, Sagi was fined four times, totaling up to $800 because he failed to make the repairs, according to Fulk.

“As time lapsed, we’ve had a lot more rain. That can show where the repair wasn’t sufficient enough,” he said.

Fulk says the fines are related to a window deteriorating from water damage and visible watermarks on walls and ceilings inside including the brick wall outside. An inspection also showed water coming in through the ceiling fan in the bathroom.

“It may be something related to the downspouting and gutters with how they carry the water away from the roof with the buildings,” said Fulk.

While Hahn has seen some progress over the years, the disabled veteran says it’s become too hard on him for the bigger repairs and he hopes the owners do their duty: “I can’t afford to move. I’m too old. I don’t have the ability to lift anything and I’m just stuck here.”

Fulk says the inspections were carried out in a span of two months, between May and July.

WDVM reached out to Sagi for comment, and have not heard back yet.