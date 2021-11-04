Temporary rent control bill passes in Montgomery Co.

The City of Takoma Park passed its own rent control bill a few years ago

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A new bill passed in Montgomery County on Tuesday that will prevent hiking up rent costs until next year.

Bill 30-21, which was proposed by councilmember Will Jawando, will limit rent increases and late fees. Jawando said that thousands in Maryland are behind on their rent. The rent stabilization bill will not allow landlords to raise rent any higher than 1.4% until May 2022.

County officials expect that the bill will help many low-income families, senior citizens, minorities, those living on a fixed income and people with disabilities who have been deeply impacted by the pandemic.

“There are thousands of residents of the more than 11 million nationwide who are behind on their rent. In the state of Maryland, that averages about 5,000 behind,” Jawando said.

