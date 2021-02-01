Telecommunications Access of Maryland wants to help those who struggle with using a traditional telephone

MARYLAND (WDVM) — With our nation still battling the pandemic, communication is a key aspect to overcome this hard time.

However, for those who have trouble using a traditional telephone, The Maryland Department of Disabilities wants to ensure everyone has readily available access to communication despite limitations.

The department is urging anyone who needs extra support with communication to utilize the Telecommunications access of Maryland program.

This offers assistive telecommunications equipment to qualified Marylanders who are deaf, blind, have speech difficulties, or other limitations.

With many people working from home it’s crucial that everyone is able to communicate effectively and TAM strives to fulfill that gap by providing those who have a disability with tools to communicate accurately.

There are any number of services and pieces of equipment that we can provide to folks who just don’t use traditional telephones. Many people struggle with using the phone, they need help, and we encourage those people to fill out an application with our program, and receive equipment or indeed speak to someone on staff to decide which of the different types of services might be the best fit for them. TAM program manager, David Bahar

Organizers say the program is designed to help all people with limitations, even if you have a mobility limitation, TAM can offer a remote phone set up that allows you to answer the phone and communicate from any part of your home.

The program has various devices that will cater to each person’s needs.

VISIT: About Maryland Relay