Teens arrested in Cumberland road rage incident

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Two teens were arrested in a road rage incident at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Maryland State Police, the Cumberland Barrack received a 9-1-1 call regarding a road rage incident involving a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a black Pontiac passenger vehicle. Allegedly an occupant of the Pontiac pointed and fired a gun at the Chevy during the emergency call.

Troopers quickly responded to the on the ramp from eastbound I-68 to High Germany Road, near the Allegany and Washington County lines. Troopers found a black semi-automatic style BB gun in the Pontiac.

Jerrold Gurney, 19, of East Palestine, OH and Carter Melott, 19, of New Castle, PA were detained and are being held at the local detention center. They are facing charges of first and second degree assault and reckless endangerment.

The truck of the victim sustained a shattered passenger side window but no injuries were reported.