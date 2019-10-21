Teens accused in Great Frederick Fair assault in court this week

The two brothers, 15 and 16 years old, have been held at a Montgomery County detention center for about a month since their last hearing.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Nearly a month has passed since 59-year-old John Weed was attacked at the Great Frederick Fair. This week, the two teenagers accused of attacking him will appear in court again.

The two brothers, 15 and 16 years old, have been held at a Montgomery County detention center for about a month since their last hearing, after a Frederick County judge ordered that the boys remain in custody.

The two are accused of attacking Weed at the Great Frederick Fair in September. The day after the attack, Weed died from his injuries at a hospital.

Now, the community prepares for the court to revisit this case. Sunday morning, Frederick County executive Jan Gardner and Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor issued a joint statement ahead of this week’s hearing, the statement reads:

“In anticipation of this week’s court hearings on the incident at the Frederick Fair, we urge all our residents to be united and stand firm in our shared American values of fairness and justice for all. We share in our community’s compassion and concern for John Weed’s family and for their incredible loss. We also recognize that the families of the two defendants involved are grieving and fearful. Our judicial system was created to ensure that justice is served with fairness and dignity. As the court proceedings move forward this week, we urge all our residents to be a model for truth, kindness, peace and goodwill.”

When news broke of Weed’s death, some social media users called for the accused to be charged as adults or even face the death penalty.

Maryland law does not allow for that in manslaughter cases.

The boys are currently charged as juveniles, the fifteen year old facing a manslaughter charge, while the 16 year old faces a second degree assault charge.