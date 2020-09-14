Teenager hospitalized after being hit by vehicle while on a scooter in Silver Spring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A teenager was hospitalized after they were thrown from a scooter when they were hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon.
Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said first responders were called to Arcola Avenue near Kenbrook Drive around 2 p.m. Monday. Piringer said a teenager was riding a scooter when they were hit by a car.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Investigators have not yet identified those involved in the crash.
