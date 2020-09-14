Teenager hospitalized after being hit by vehicle while on a scooter in Silver Spring

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A teenager was hospitalized after they were thrown from a scooter when they were hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon.

Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said first responders were called to Arcola Avenue near Kenbrook Drive around 2 p.m. Monday. Piringer said a teenager was riding a scooter when they were hit by a car.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Investigators have not yet identified those involved in the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories