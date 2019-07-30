Teenager faces arson and burglary charges in Allegany County

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A teen in Allegany County faces several charges including second-degree arson.

A 17-year-old whose name has not been released faces second-degree arson, destruction of property, burglary and trespassing for setting fire to a two-story residence.

According to police, this incident took place on Monday, July 29, at 5 p.m. at 24 Robin Street in Lonaconing, Allegany County. The fire was discovered by a neighbor.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion at the scene. Good Will Fire Company was the primary responding fire department.