Teenager charged after police chase in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A teenager has been charged with more than a dozen traffic-related offenses in connection with a car chase in Hagerstown.

Police say 18-year-old Latrell Williams was allegedly driving 50 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone at Meritus Medical Center.

Williams allegedly maneuvered through pedestrians in the emergency room parking lot and hit another vehicle. that driver suffered minor injuries. The chase continued through an intersection leading to the Church of Jesus Christof Latter-day Saints off of Yale Drive where the car crashed into a wooded area. Williams then allegedly ran away before police took him into custody. he is being held at the Washington County Detention Center.