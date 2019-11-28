Breaking News
Michael Brown has been arrested “without incident” at his mother’s home in Franklin County

Teenager charged after police chase in Hagerstown

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A teenager has been charged with more than a dozen traffic-related offenses in connection with a car chase in Hagerstown.

Police say 18-year-old Latrell Williams was allegedly driving 50 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone at Meritus Medical Center.
Williams allegedly maneuvered through pedestrians in the emergency room parking lot and hit another vehicle. that driver suffered minor injuries. The chase continued through an intersection leading to the Church of Jesus Christof Latter-day Saints off of Yale Drive where the car crashed into a wooded area. Williams then allegedly ran away before police took him into custody. he is being held at the Washington County Detention Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories