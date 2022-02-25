CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A 13-year-old boy is being considered a suspect after he called into the wrong school to report a bomb threat.

Cumberland Police Department received a call from Washington Middle School claiming there was a bomb at the school. The school was dismissing its students when officers arrived. While at the school, a second call was made to the school stating “that an assault was imminent.”

Officers with the help of the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police evacuated students to Fort Hill High School.

Maryland State Police bomb detection canine teams searched the school and found no bombs. Officers were able to trace the calls and identified the suspect as a 13-year-old boy from Lockport, New York.

According to a press release, the call was supposed to be a prank and go to Washington Middle School in Allegany County New York.

While students were at the high school waiting to be dismissed, a student had a medical emergency and the Cumberland Fire Department was called. It was not related to the bomb threats.

No other threats were made to other schools.