CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County police officers responded to a shooting call on Cindy Lane around 4:20 p.m. After arriving, they found a teenage boy who had been shot.

The boy was sent to a hospital with “critical” but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask that anyone with any information contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.