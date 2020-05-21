Teen suspects charged with attempted murder in Hagerstown have been arrested

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Two teenage suspects accused of shooting another 16-year-old boy in Hagerstown on May 17 have been arrested, the Hagerstown Police Department announced on Thursday.
Police said the boy was shot in his abdomen on Sunday around 6:30 p.m., in the 600 block of Church St. in Hagerstown, Maryland. Two suspects, both also 16 years old, were identified and charged on Tuesday with attempted first and second degree murder, among other charges. However, they weren’t immediately located and arrested until now.
Police identified the suspects as Caden Nasir Taylor and Ashmere Christopher Keyes.
Taylor is charged as an adult with:
- Attempted first degree murder
- Attempted second degree murder
- First degree assault
- Second degree assault
- Reckless endangerment
- Armed robbery
- Felony use of a firearm in a violent crime
- Handgun on person
Keyes is charged as an adult with:
- Attempted first degree murder
- Attempted second degree murder
- First degree assault
- Second degree assault
- Reckless endangerment
- Armed robbery
The victim was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment. An update to his condition was not released.
