Teen says COVID-19 motivates more to become a paramedic

BOONSBORO, Md. ( WDVM ) — The pandemic has made it challenging for some young adults, and many don’t know what direction to take, but one teenager has used the pandemic as motivation to put his all into becoming a paramedic.

Adam Metz is an eighteen-year-old, who had an early passion for helping people. His father was a firefighter paramedic, and Metz quickly gravitated towards the business of helping others.

When the pandemic began, and the world was in need of health care workers, the eighteen-year-old quickly volunteered and continued his journey to becoming a paramedic.

He says COVID-19 motivates him every day to fulfill his goal of being in the healthcare industry so he can help save lives.

“It really gives me motivation to see how I can help the world, and do my part, especially with all the people, and the need for paramedics, I can just be that person, be apart of that,” said Metz

This fall, Adam will attend Eastern Kentucky University, where he will major in fire protection administration, with a minor in fire, arson and explosion investigation.