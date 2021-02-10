Teen killed in Beltsville crash on Route 1

BELTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A 17-year-old boy from Hyattsville died in a single-car crash Tuesday night in Beltsville, according to Maryland State Police. The only passenger, another 17-year-old boy, is hospitalized.
Police responded around 10:45 p.m. to the crash. They say Lester Omar Perez-Solis was driving south on Route 1 and Ritz Way when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the right shoulder of the road and hit a telephone pole and billboard support pole.
Police say Perez-Solis was declared dead at the scene. The passenger is being treated for his injuries at an area hospital – the extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.
Investigators say alcohol was not involved in the crash. The incident is under investigation, and no further details are available.
