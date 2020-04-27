Teen girl struck and killed by city dump truck in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A 16-year-old girl was struck and killed while riding a hover board in Hagerstown, Maryland on Monday.

The Hagerstown Police Department said the victim was in the area of Frederick St and Memorial Blvd where a city construction crew was working. Members of the crew told police the girl was struck by a dump truck, which is owned by the City of Hagerstown and assigned to the Department of Public Works.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene and police are continuing to investigate what happened. Next of kin has not yet been notified, police said in a press release sent shortly before 5:30 p.m.