Teen boy stabbed multiple times on Golden Mile

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A teen boy was stabbed multiple times Saturday afternoon on the Golden Mile.

Frederick Police Department responded to the 1000 block of West Patrick Street at around 1:30 in the afternoon for a reported stabbing.

They found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds and was transported to a local trauma center. He was last reported in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive.

No suspect has been identified at this time and the only description given by the victim was a black male wearing dark clothing.

“We don’t have anything from any witnesses in that area so it’s really only from the victim, the victim’s perspective from what he saw before he was stabbed,” Allen Etzler, the city’s public information and outreach coordinator, said.

Etzler also said that investigators are trying to collect surveillance footage from surrounding stores and establishments.

Police are asking anyone with any information to please contact the Frederick Police Department.

Voicemails can be left at 301-600-TIPS (8477) and people can also text information to 240-674-TIPS (8477). Emails can be sent to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

This is the second stabbing in the last 3 weeks to occur on the Golden Mile. FPD released a statement and is aware of anther stabbing that occurred on February 6th and is looking into the similarities and differences in the cases.