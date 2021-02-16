Teen arrested and charged with first degree murder

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — An arrest was made in connection to a homicide that took place in the rear parking lot of the plaza inn and suites on Dual Highway in Hagerstown at the end of January.

19-year-old Ty’zeon Myjzour Shipman was arrested in Wilmington, North Carolina. Shipman had an outstanding warrant for the first degree murder of Roderick White in Hagerstown. He is currently being held in a North Carolina jail awaiting extradition.

Shipman is also facing various other charges in relation to the homicide.