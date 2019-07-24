Teachers take a dive teaching students how to improve the Chesapeake Bay

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Teachers participated in an outdoor educational experience that will allow them to better teach their students to protect and restore the Chesapeake Bay.

Wednesday’s activities brought teachers together with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation to focus on bringing students and teachers out to the resource that connects to the bay, in order to help save it.

Norah Carlos with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation said they hope this effort to teach beyond a textbook will help the curriculum stick with students so they can act as stewards of the Chesapeake Bay.

“We believe that bringing students and teachers out to the resource that connects to the bay are going to help save it,” Carlos added.

This was made possible through grant opportunities that have taken a few years to process.

It was a collaborative effort between the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Washington County Public Schools, Fletcher Foundation, and North Bay Facility.

This experience is important because a major impact on the Chesapeake Bay comes from Washington County.

“Right here in Washington County, we have the Antietam Creek, the Cococheague. All of these creeks end up in the Potomac River, all of the river water ends up in the Chesapeake Bay,” said Courtney Leard, English language arts and social studies elementary content specialist for Washington County Public Schools.

This is the first time the Chesapeake Bay Foundation has partnered with Washington County Public Schools.