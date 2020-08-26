Former candidate running for Congress arrested for inappropriate sexual contact with student

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WDVM) — Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested and charged Maxwell Alexander Bero for inappropriate sexual contact with a fourteen-year-old female.

According to officials, Bero, former Democratic candidate who ran for Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District Race, engaged in inappropriate sexual contact along with sexual materials and messages with the juvenile student during the 2014-2015 school year.

Officials say Bero has been placed on administrative leave from Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School in Silver Spring by the school system. According to officials, Bero was transported to the Central Processing Unit, there is no available information on bond at this time.

Detectives say there could be additional victims of Bero and are asking anyone who believes that he/she is a victim to call detectives at 240-773-5400.

This is a developing story and will be updated.