Teacher arrested and charged for sexual relationship with student

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A teacher was arrested and charged with having a sexual relationship with a student, police said on Thursday.

34-year-old Eric James Smith, a teacher in Washington County, was charged with one count of sex abuse of a minor and one count of sex act by a person of authority, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Smith was under investigation after social services requested a welfare check on the teenage girl. Officers from the Hancock Police Department followed up and opened an investigation in conjunction with the sheriff’s office.

Police said Smith is held at the Howard County Department of Corrections. Police did not release where he was teaching or his current employment status.

