Takoma Park police hosting essential drive for county shelters

Contactless drop-off for donations is available at any point at the Takoma Park station.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Takoma Park police are hosting their annual supply drive for Montgomery County animal shelters. This year, they have a contactless drop-off site set up as well as accepting toys, beds, and unopened cans of food in addition to towels, blankets, and old washcloths.

“With COVID, a lot of people are having a hard time, and some of this food can help the shelters,” Catherine Plevy, public information officer with Takoma Park police, said.

Shelters can go through supplies quickly, according to Maria Anselmo, the community relations manager at the Montgomery County Office of Animal Services.

“As any pet owner knows, animals can do a number on toys and blankets and beds and stuff,” Anselmo said. “When you’ve got animals in a shelter, especially with how many come through these shelter doors, we go through a lot of supplies.”

Anselmo said that their need for supplies can be increased if they are treating an animal for a sickness that might be transmitted if they reuse beds or cleaning materials. Donations through Takoma Park police’s annual drive help offset these needs.

“Just because they’re a little ratty, a little old, not in style this year… our dogs don’t mind at all, and neither do our cats,” said Anselmo.

Plevy said that each year they have a good turn-out, and she is looking forward to similar support this year.

“People are really generous in our community,” she said. “I know the community loves coming together for a drive.”

“We’re just super grateful to the community, and it’s wonderful to have Takoma Park police organize this for us. It’s such a huge help always,” said Anselmo.

The drop-off location is in the lobby of Takoma Park Police Department, which is open 24/7.