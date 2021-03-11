Takoma Park man charged for attempted murder of ex-girlfriend

Wilson is being held without bond

Luis Angel Wilson, 37

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County man is accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend, officials say.

Luis Angel Wilson, 37, of Takoma Park was arrested and is facing numerous charges after a domestic dispute this past weekend, Rockville City Police say.

Reportedly on March 7 officers responded to the 400 block of Blandford Street for a domestic violence assault involving a knife. Officials say the victim — who had visible injuries to her face — told police she got into a fight with her former boyfriend, who picked up a knife and threatened to kill her. The two lived t

The victim sustained lacerations to her hands and face and was treated at a local hospital. Police arrested Wilson at the scene and he is currently being held without bond.

Wilson is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and other related charges.

