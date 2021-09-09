Takoma Park Fire Department rolls out brand new engine

There will be a training period before the engine goes into service

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — The Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department announced its new engine, which now sits on a lot of the building along Carroll Ave.

Fire officials say there will be a training period before it goes into service. The engine is not yet ready as it requires all-new tools and a hose.

The department is accepting donations to help maintain a safe community; to donate, click here.

The Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department is supported in part by Montgomery County but also relies on the community to support their work.

