Takoma Park Fire Department rolls out brand new engine

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — The Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department announced its new engine, which now sits on a lot of the building along Carroll Ave.

Fire officials say there will be a training period before it goes into service. The engine is not yet ready as it requires all-new tools and a hose.

The department is accepting donations to help maintain a safe community; to donate, click here.

The Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department is supported in part by Montgomery County but also relies on the community to support their work.