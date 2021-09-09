Takoma Park crossing guard celebrates 50 years on the job

SANDY SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A special recognition was made to a crossing guard in Takoma Park, Maryland celebrating 50 years on the job.

Doris Rodgers is the city’s longest-serving employee. She helped many students cross the street while heading to and from school. She also helped Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio Devaul when he was a child back in the 1970s.

Many say Doris has a smile on her face every single day, rain or shine. Many students and parents surprised Doris with cards, flowers, and balloons to wish her a happy anniversary. She started the job on September 1, 1971.

