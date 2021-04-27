Takoma Park could increase property tax rates according to the FY22 budget plan

A public hearing on the proposed real property tax rate increase will be held this week

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Takoma Park proposed to increase property tax rates.

Officials proposed to increase real property tax rates by 1.9 percent. According to the press release, the city is considering not reducing its real property tax rate enough to fully offset increasing assessments. The city proposes to adopt a real property tax rate of $0.55 per $100 of assessment.

There will be two public hearings this week to discuss the proposed FY22 tax rate and budget. At the hearings, the city will address its proposal. If passed, the rates could go up by July 1st.

“I feel like things are kind of good where they are especially with the pandemic going on, peoples income and finances are already kind of shaky so the last thing they would need is an increase in taxes,” said resident Marquelle Jones.

Residents interested in attending can register online and sign up to testify at the meeting.

A public hearing on the proposed real property tax rate increase will be held at 7:30 PM on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Due to the public health crisis, the meeting will take place remotely. Comments may also be sent to clerk@takomaparkmd.gov.

The hearing is open to the public, and public testimony is encouraged. Sign up to testify at the hearing on Zoom. Persons with questions regarding this hearing may call 240-723-0437 or email clerk@takomaparkmd.gov for further information.