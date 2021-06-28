Takoma Park City Council turns down site plan for redevelopment after years of planning

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — After many years of planning a new development in the City of Takoma Park, these plans may come to an end after the council voted against it.

The Takoma Park City Council unanimously passed a resolution asking the county’s planning board to disapprove the site plan for the Takoma Junction redevelopment. The project was submitted by the neighborhood development company that would turn a parking lot into a building that will provide residential and business space.

The council suggests changes be made to the current plan as major concerns are raised, such as adequate public parking for businesses and a revised proper stormwater treatment plan.

The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration has not yet approved the redevelopment plan for safety-related issues.

The neighborhood development company plans to meet with the board in July.