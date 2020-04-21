Tabletop games go digital during pandemic

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) – As people have had to distance themselves over quarantine, some friend groups are staying in touch at a distance over online board games.

Table top games like Dungeons and Dragons can be played with as little as some paper, pencils, and a few sets of dice.

Working together to fight monsters and save the world is the name of the game, and can be a great escape for players now stuck at their homes.

“Sometimes that’s just what you need,” D&D player Kyle Demerly said. “That’s just a good way to break the tension, a good way to break the tedious nature of sitting inside all day.”

Don Greger has been a game master for his group for several years, and now has transitioned their gameplay completely online. He said there were some initial hiccups, but now hosts the 3-4 hour game sessions on a digital game board.

“We have a lot of fun,” Greger said. “As time has gone on and everybody’s become more used to a digital platform, that same kind of energy is being generated.”

Other games involving cards, dice, and game pieces are likely to all have a virtual counterpart for friends to transition their hangouts in a safe manner during the coronavirus pandemic.