Tabletop games go digital during pandemic

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) – As people have had to distance themselves over quarantine, some friend groups are staying in touch at a distance over online board games.

Table top games like Dungeons and Dragons can be played with as little as some paper, pencils, and a few sets of dice.

Working together to fight monsters and save the world is the name of the game, and can be a great escape for players now stuck at their homes.

“Sometimes that’s just what you need,” D&D player Kyle Demerly said. “That’s just a good way to break the tension, a good way to break the tedious nature of sitting inside all day.”

Don Greger has been a game master for his group for several years, and now has transitioned their gameplay completely online. He said there were some initial hiccups, but now hosts the 3-4 hour game sessions on a digital game board.

“We have a lot of fun,” Greger said. “As time has gone on and everybody’s become more used to a digital platform, that same kind of energy is being generated.”

Other games involving cards, dice, and game pieces are likely to all have a virtual counterpart for friends to transition their hangouts in a safe manner during the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories