Tabitha’s Table continues to help families with food as school begins

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM)– With school starting, there is an increased need to help those who are food insecure and that’s exactly what Tabitha’s Table is doing.

Tabitha’s Table is a food pantry in Smithsburg which serves 100 families a week, all who live within the Smithsburg School District.

The co-founder, Helene Ridenour said she wants no one to go to bed hungry.

The pantry’s goal is to let people in the community know they don’t have to pick between school supplies and putting food on the table.

“We are like that safety net in between that will catch people and say you can do both,” said Ridenour.

She also added that they are able to make everything possible because of volunteers.

One volunteer, Mike Reece, said he has been volunteering there for four years.

“I’ve taken some people out to their cars with tears in their eyes saying that this is all the food we are going to have for the next week,” said Reece.

Another volunteer at Tabitha’s Table is Smithsburg’s Mayor Jack Kesselring. “We are one of the higher based median incomes households in the county, but there is still a need for that in our community. I thought it was something I could do to help out in the community as well as bring my daughter,” he said.

The volunteers wear orange because it is the color of hunger and the upcoming month of September is also Hunger Awareness Month.