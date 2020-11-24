Suspects spend over $3000 at Hagerstown Walmarts using stolen credit cards

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Police say they are searching for three suspects who reportedly stole multiple credit cards out of a vehicle and made purchases from both Hagerstown Walmarts.

Police say the suspects purchased electronics and jewelry totaling up to over $3000 dollars. In a Facebook post, police released images of the suspects from surveillance footage.

Police say there has been an uptick in vehicle thefts, and they remind residents to practice caution by locking car doors and keeping valuables out of sight.