Suspects charged with Silver Spring and Takoma Park carjackings

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A teenager has been charged for 2 armed carjackings that happened in Silver Spring and Takoma Park.

The suspect is 16-year-old Jahmius Brown of Washington, D.C. Montgomery County police say Brown is one of two suspects involved in 2 armed carjackings that happened in the county on August 27th. In each carjacking, the suspects approached the victim, pointed a gun with a red laser, then rode off in the victim’s vehicle.

The other suspect is 15-years-old and a juvenile so his identity has not been released. Detectives urge anyone with information to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.