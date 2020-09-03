Suspects arrested in Silver Spring hotel robbery

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM) – Two suspects have been arrested and charged in connection to a hotel robbery Tuesday in downtown Silver Spring.

Police responded around 3:49 a.m. to a hotel on the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue to reports of an assault with the victim being robbed of his wallet.

Public Information Officer Rebecca Innocenti said the two suspects have been identified as 25-year old Brianna Lloyd and 43-year-old Abdul-Aziz Rahman, both of Alexandria, Virginia

“Officers stopped them, they matched the description of the suspect given by the victim,” Innoccenti said. “The victim identified them as the robbers as they were arrested at the scene.

Innocenti said the suspects were reportedly found in possession of knives, drugs, and the credit cards and driver’s license of the victim.

Lloyd and Rahman have been charged with armed robbery, theft, and second-degree assault.