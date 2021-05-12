Suspects arrested for running car scam

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Two suspects have been arrested after they were caught running a series of scams.

Alyssa Hernandez

Papa Sissoko

25-year-old Papa Sissoko and 24-year-old Alyssa Hernandez, both of Silver Spring, have been charged with vehicle theft and forgery after the two suspects used fraudulent cashier’s checks to purchase vehicles that were advertised for sale online.

Police don’t believe the sellers were the only victims. the suspects were transported to the central processing unit and released on bond. MCP investigators are coordinating with other law enforcement agencies in the DC area as these suspects have perpetrated this scam in other jurisdictions.

Anyone who believes that they are a victim of these suspects’ fraud is asked to call the 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5530.