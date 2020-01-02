Suspected human skull found in wooded area of Hagerstown

Hagerstown resident Joshua Miller found the skull off of Eastern Blvd South on New Year's Eve.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police Department is investigating a suspected human skull found in a wooded area on New Year’s Eve near the Hagerstown Municipal Stadium.

An officer with the department confirmed the report came in, but could not release any further information when WDVM contacted the department on Jan. 1. The man who allegedly found the skull, Joshua Miller, filled in the details.

Miller said he was foraging for edible mushrooms, just a few yards into the wooded area off of Eastern Blvd South past East Ridge Drive, when he saw a small skull. It was around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Miller said. He believes it had been there for a while.

Hagerstown Police Officer inspects the suspected human skull. (Photo: Joshua Miller).

Miller called police who came to investigate. On Wednesday, Miller showed WDVM photos of the skull on the ground, as well as photos of Hagerstown Police looking at the skull.

Miller said the area looked like a homeless person was staying there.

“On the other side, they have sleeping bags or tents or something around there… You know homeless people might have been camping out there,” Miller said.

He also said he saw what appeared to be more human remains nearby.

Officials with the Hagerstown Police Department park on the side of Eastern Blvd S to investigate potential human remains. (Photo courtesy: Joshua Miller).

Miller hopes over the course of the investigation, if the skull is positively identified as belonging to a person, that their family and loved ones will receive closure.

“It could be a missing person, they don’t know whatever happened to them. So hopefully [investigators] can pull some kind of DNA, do what they do to bring some closure. That’s all I want really,” Miller said.

The Hagerstown Police Department is expected to release more details on Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

