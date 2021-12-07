Suspect wanted in connection to November 30 Silver Spring homicide

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives in Montgomery County are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for a Silver Spring homicide.

43-year-old Tremayne Middleton Dorsey is wanted for the murder of 39-year-old James Richard Beverly. The homicide happened November 30th when police say Dorsey forced his way into a residence in the 12300 block of Treetop Dr., where he shot and killed Beverly.

There now is an arrest warrant out for Dorsey, charging him with first-degree murder. He is considered armed and dangerous.