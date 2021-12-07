Suspect wanted in connection to November 30 Silver Spring homicide

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives in Montgomery County are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for a Silver Spring homicide. 

43-year-old Tremayne Middleton Dorsey is wanted for the murder of 39-year-old James Richard Beverly. The homicide happened November 30th when police say Dorsey forced his way into a residence in the 12300 block of Treetop Dr., where he shot and killed Beverly.

There now is an arrest warrant out for Dorsey, charging him with first-degree murder. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories