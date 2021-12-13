Suspect wanted for string of recent burglaries

Image courtesy of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – A suspect is wanted in a string of recent burglaries. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office would like your help identifying the person.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, the suspect broke into Chubby’s Barbeque in Emmitsburg around 12:30 a.m. He entered after prying open a side door and went through several drawers, damaging a cash register.

Police said that he broke into a gas station on North Church Street in Thurmont that same morning. They also believe that he burglarized a landscaping business on Mountaindale Road in Frederick three days prior.

If you have any information on this individual or the related crimes, contact the Frederick County Sherriff’s Office at (301) 600-6403.

