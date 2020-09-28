Suspect steals, crashes Park Police cruiser in Olney

OLNEY, Md. (WDVM) — A man is accused of stealing a Maryland-National Capital Park Police cruiser before crashing it into another unmarked police car over the weekend in Olney, police said.

Park Police said a man flagged down an officer around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, complaining of chest pain.

Police said the man managed get around the officer, reach into the cruiser, unlock it and get in to the driver’s seat. The officer tried to stop him, but the suspect drove away.

Montgomery County Police officers were right behind him, though. Police said officers followed him for a mile before the suspect crashed the Park Police cruiser into another unmarked police car.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for a physical and mental evaluation, authorities say he’ll be charged with second-degree assault on an officer and motor vehicle theft once he’s released from the hospital.

