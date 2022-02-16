Suspect sought in homicide of 16-year-old in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say is involved in the murder of a 16-year-old.

Police say the homicide happened on Feb. 8 in the unit block of Chesapeake Street SE just after 8 p.m. When officers responded, they found 16-year-old Deshawn Francis inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Francis was taken to a hospital, where he was then pronounced dead three days later.

The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to 25,000 dollars to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest.