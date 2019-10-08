Suspect sought in AC&T robbery

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — Police are looking for the suspect who robbed an AC&T gas station in Williamsport.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the man in the photo entered the AC&T and demanded money around 1:30 Tuesday morning.
Authorities say the man took off after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as approximately 6-6’2”, wearing grey pants, a grey hoodie and a mask covering his face.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Koontz at (240) 313-2186.
