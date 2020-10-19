Suspect shot after high-speed chase in Emmitsburg

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland officials report a high-speed chase after a murder suspect was spotted driving a white van.
Officials say the chase continued through Route 15 to Route 77 near Franklinville to Route 15 where the vehicle crashed and one suspect was shot. Officials say a second suspect was captured at Silo Hill Exxon Station in Emmittsburg.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
