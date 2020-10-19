Suspect shot after high-speed chase in Emmitsburg

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland officials report a high-speed chase after a murder suspect was spotted driving a white van.

Officials say the chase continued through Route 15 to Route 77 near Franklinville to Route 15 where the vehicle crashed and one suspect was shot. Officials say a second suspect was captured at Silo Hill Exxon Station in Emmittsburg.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories