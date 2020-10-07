Suspect photo released after armed carjacking and abduction in Montgomery County

ASPEN HILL, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating after a victim told police three men stole his car while he was inside and forced him to go to an ATM to withdraw cash.

Police said a man was driving home from work around 4:15 a.m. on September 27 when he noticed a four-door dark colored car driving aggressively and fast behind him on Grand Pre Road. The man told police he slowed down and motioned for the car to pass him. The car passed the man’s car and then stopped, forcing the victim to stop his vehicle, too.

Detectives said three men got out of the car that was driving aggressively and walked up to the victim’s car. Two men had handguns, according to police. The suspects pushed the man to the back passenger seat, then ordered him to give them his phone and passwords for his mobile payment apps. The suspects are then accused of taking the victim’s wallet with credit cards and cash.

Police said the suspects kept their guns pointed on the victim while they drove to his bank and took money out of his account. Police have released the two photos below of one suspect who withdrew the victim’s money at an ATM.

The victim told police the suspects then drove to the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Cape May Road and was told to get out of the car. The victim then walked home, arriving in Aspen Hill around 7:30 a.m. His car has not been found, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is asked to call Montgomery County Police at (240) 773-5100. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM