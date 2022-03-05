WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police Department have arrested a 20-year-old male, Cardel Chaney, from Silver Spring about a homicide that happened Friday.

At around 6:47 p.m., officers arrived at Georgia Ave. and Reedie Dr. to find 17-year-old Devin Dickey, who had a gunshot wound. Police helped Dickey until Montgomery County Fire Rescue arrived to transport him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police spoke with witnesses of the incident and established a search perimeter around the area. Their investigation later brought them to the Wheaton Metro Station, where they could find someone that matched their physical descriptions. By working with the Metro Police Department, officers looked at surveillance footage and found items — each connected to Dickey’s death.

Chaney has been charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held without bond.