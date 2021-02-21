Suspect leads Frederick Police on early morning chase in stolen car

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was lead on an early morning car chase on Saturday down Route 26.

Sheriff’s deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reported stolen earlier in the week when the driver fled, leading deputies on a chase from Monocacy Boulevard to Sebastian Boulevard.

The driver then lost control of the car and crashed into a tree near the Frederick Country Day Montessori & Arts School. The driver and one other passenger tried to flee on foot and the third passenger, a juvenile male, gave himself up on scene.

Todd Wivell, the public information officer for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, told WDVM that the chase began after Sheriff’s Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a 2008 silver Kia Sorrento that had a tail light out. When the deputies approached the vehicle, the driver fled which lead to the chase.

The driver was apprehended with the help of the Sheriff’s K-9 unit and has been charged with theft of a vehicle, theft of over $1,500, resisting arrest and numerous traffic citations.

Deputies released the juvenile to his mother and the other passenger in the vehicle has not yet been found.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046.