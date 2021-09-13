Suspect involved in Frederick stabbing has been charged

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department has made an arrest of a man who assaulted and stabbed two people.

Aaron William Alston Abrecht has been charged with two counts of first and second-degree assault. On September 8, FPD responded to 90 Waverley Drive for reports of a stabbing. When investigators arrived on the scene they learned Abrecht and two victims, who knew each other, had an altercation inside of the apartment.

During the altercation, Abrecht allegedly struck two adult male victims with a baseball bat and used broken glass to stab them multiple times.

Abrecht is currently at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.