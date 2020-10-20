Suspect involved in Emmitsburg shooting is held without bond

This story has been updated, click here to view.
EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The suspect in the officer-involved shooting that happened in Emmitsburg, is now held without bond.
42-year-old David Robert Leatherman who is a wanted fugitive in an attempted murder in Pennsylvania, declined to wait extradition during his bond review.
Leatherman will be held at the Frederick County adult detention center pending a future court date regarding the Fugitive From Justice Warrant.
The Maryland state’s attorney office also will conduct a complete investigation, evaluating the police’s use of deadly force after the other suspect, Bryan Paul Selmer, was killed during their pursuit.
