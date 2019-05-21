Suspect held without bond for role in armed robbery, accused of hitting two-year old with gun Video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. - A Baltimore man will be held without bond for his role in an armed robbery in Hagerstown back in February.

Antwan Jones, 40, faces several charges, including first and second degree assault and possessing a firearm while already having robbery convictions three previous times.

According to court documents, Hagerstown Police officers were dispatched to a home on the 600 block of George Street in Hagerstown during an armed robbery on February 19.

Officers on scene heard a female screaming from the rear of the residence, "Help, he's threatening my husband with a gun! He's trying to shoot my husband! He's got a gun in my kitchen and I took this one from him."

During the robbery, Jones is accused of hitting a two-year-old in the face with a gun. The toddler was taken to the hospital with abrasions and bruising to the left eye.

Jones was transported to Meritus Medical Center due to having a head laceration. A black .40 caliber handgun was discovered behind the kitchen door after Jones was detained.

He is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center.