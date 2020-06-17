Suspect flees while police attempt arrest in Hagerstown

Hagerstown, Md. (WDVM) — A man allegedly fled from police while they tried to serve an arrest warrant in Hagerstown on Wednesday.
Police told WDVM when they tried to arrest the suspect around 3:30 p.m., the suspect fled and ran to his home on Dual Highway near Crestview Rd. Police said they requested additional backup to help capture the suspect. There is no further information available at this time.
