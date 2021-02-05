Suspect charged with multiple counts of theft and credit card fraud

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — 37-year-old Matthew John Bell of Olney has been arrested after stealing cards from multiple victims in the Silver Spring, Colesville, Olney and Kensington areas.

This arrest comes after a months-long investigation into those stolen credit cards and fraudulent purchases. Six thefts/fraud between April 2020 and December 2020 were determined to have been committed by Bell. In all incidents, the victim was an adult female and their wallets were stolen from their purses in grocery stores.

Bell is currently released after posting a 2-thousand dollar bond.