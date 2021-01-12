Suspect charged with Germantown attempted carjacking after arrest for purse snatching

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A suspect has been charged for an attempted carjacking in Germantown after being arrested for a purse snatching.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Division have charged 19-year-old Rashad Hakim Jones with one count of attempt to carjacking and one count of second-degree assault.

The first incident took place on December 31st when the suspect approached the victim and demanded her keys and assaulted her before fleeing on foot. Jones was then arrested on January 3rd for a purse snatching at a grocery store, which is when officers determined he was also responsible for the attempted carjacking.

During the police interview jones acknowledged his involvement in both incidents and is now being held without bond.